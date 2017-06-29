Morning Raids Net Numerous Arrests, Seizures

Two dozen people were arrested and numerous firearms were seized today during a series of raids in the Hemet area targeting gangs.

The results of Operation ``Valley Vigilance'' were announced by representatives from the Hemet Police Department and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office during a briefing at Hemet City Hall.

According to Hemet police Chief Rob Webb, local and federal law enforcement officers deployed to 58 separate locations, serving 37 federal and state arrest warrants in Hemet, Perris, San Jacinto and surrounding unincorporated communities.

Webb said 24 people were taken into custody, and 77 firearms, as well as four pounds of narcotics, were seized during the operation. He added that 29 probation compliance checks were successfully carried out.

The chief credited the District Attorney's Office's Gang Impact Team with identifying targets for Valley Vigilance over a seven-month period.

Along with Hemet PD and D.A.'s office personnel, agents from the U.S. Border Patrol, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol,

Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and Palm Springs Police Department participated in the operation.