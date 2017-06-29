Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender with an expired immigration status, yesterday near downtown Calexico.

At around 2:40 p.m., agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station observed a man running north from the international border fence. Agents approached the man and determined that he was illegally present in the United States. The man was arrested and transported to the Calexico station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed the 37-year- old man was Roberto Garcia-Ledesma, a Mexican national who was convicted in Calif., 2004 for “Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child.” Garcia was subsequently sentenced to eight years in prison. In 2014, Garcia’s status as a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident expired and he failed to take the necessary steps to re-new his status.

In 2015, Garcia attempted to enter the Calexico port of entry and was found to have an outstanding warrant for a sex offense and failure to register as a convicted sex offender. Garcia was then sentenced to 16 months of imprisonment and was deported.

“Protecting our nation’s borders and keeping our communities safe is often one in the same,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Arrests like these send a clear message that we will keep our communities safe and will prosecute aliens who have committed felonies in the United States.”

Garcia will face removal proceedings.

In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed nine convicted sex offenders attempting to enter the United States illegally.