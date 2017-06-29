Strangers Buy Walking Worker A Car

Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol are on scene of a charter bus and big rig collision. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. The bus had approximately 30 or more occupants with at least 1 possible injury. The big rig is still on fire. Stay tuned with KMIR as this story develops.
Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol are on scene of a charter bus and big rig collision. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. The bus had approximately 30 or more occupants with at least 1 possible injury. The big rig is still on fire. Stay tuned with KMIR as this story develops.
On June 10, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 67000 block of Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a male subject who had entered a residence where he sexually assaulted a young child.
On June 10, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 67000 block of Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a male subject who had entered a residence where he sexually assaulted a young child.
Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.
Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.