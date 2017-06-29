Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Children Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

On June 10, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 67000 block of Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a male subject who had entered a residence where he sexually assaulted a young child. Officers scoured the area but the suspect fled prior to their arrival.

Officers and detectives, aided by crime scene investigations technicians collected forensic evidence from the crime scene which identified Angel Lua (age 20) of Mecca as the suspect in the crime.

On 06/25/2017, Lua was identified as a suspect in a second attempted assault in the 13000 block of Verbena Drive. Detectives obtained a warrant for Lua's arrest and on June 28, 2017, Detectives located Lua in the community of North Shore. Lua was arrested and transported back to Desert Hot Springs PD where he was processed.

He was later booked into the Riverside County Jail in Banning on a felony warrant for lewd and lascivious acts on a child, sexual penetration on a child, and residential burglary. He is currently held in lieu of $2,100,000 bail.