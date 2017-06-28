Safe And Safe Fireworks On Sale Until July 4th

Fireworks stands opened up today just in time for the Independence Day weekend. But if you're planning on a flashy celebration, your options are limited.

"They make a lot of sparkles, they don't make a lot of noise, you really can't get hurt by them unless you're handling them while they're going off," said Dave Marquez with the Desert Hot Springs Little League.

The Desert Hot Springs Little League is warning you to stay away from illegal fireworks.

"Our Desert Hot Springs Little League, AYSO, the football teams, everybody that has a booth, you're just hurting the kids when you're purchasing illegal fireworks," said Al Gonzales with the Desert Hot Springs Little League.

Gonzales said they make $4,000 - $7,000 every year from firework sales. He said the money keeps the team going.

"If we can keep them active six months of the year in baseball, then we've done something to keep our kids off the streets and in the field," he said.

For Elijah Gonzales, baseball and fireworks mean a lot.

"Every thing changes, new trophies, every division has a different trophy. It makes you feel special in a way," said Elijah Gonzales.

Safe and sane fire works are only legal to buy and light in Cathedral city, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio.

Gonzales admits even these safe fireworks can still be dangerous.

"We recommend you just light it the way it is, and the show will be good," he said.



