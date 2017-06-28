Big Rig Collides with Charter Bus Carrying 30 Cheerleaders, Injuries Reported

Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol are on scene of a charter bus and big rig collision. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. The bus had approximately 30 or more occupants with at least 1 possible injury. The big rig is still on fire. Stay tuned with KMIR as this story develops.
Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.
Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges.
