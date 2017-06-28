Big Rig Collides with Charter Bus Carrying 30 Cheerleaders, Injuries Reported

A charter bus carrying a youth cheerleading team from Mesa, Arizona collided with a big rig that caught fire in the desert east of Indio this afternoon, but

only minor injuries were reported.

The 4:15 p.m. crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Cactus City Rest Area, sending the big rig across the center divider and into the westbound lanes.

Four of about 30 occupants of the bus, who had been either headed to or from a cheerleading competition, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital to be checked out, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher.A SunLine Transit Agency bus was sent to pick up the stranded bus passengers.

CHP issued a SigAlert for the westbound lanes, which were completely blocked by the wreckage. Authorities also blocked the left eastbound lane to

allow smoother access for emergency vehicles.