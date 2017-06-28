Chiriaco Summit Freeway Crash Injures Five, Blocks Lanes

Five people were injured, one seriously, in a solo vehicle freeway wreck today in Chiriaco Summit.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, east of Cottonwood Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, a Toyota Sienna crashed on the freeway, blocking both eastbound lanes. The van crashed into the center divide.

The occupants were a mother, father, and 3 children. The father, who was the driver, was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The other four occupants were transported by ground with minor injuries. Everyone in the car was wearing their seatbelt.

All lanes are open on Interstate 10 as of 2:45 PM.