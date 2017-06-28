The Living Desert Offers Half-Price Admission To Break Record Attendance

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens is offering half-price admission to all guests visiting through Friday, June 30, 2017. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with last admission at 1 p.m.

Along with half-price admission, visitors also will be able to enjoy food and beverage specials in the café and grill. Daily programming includes keeper chats, animal meet and greets, giraffe feeding from 9 a.m. to noon, and much more.

The promotion is being offered to assist the zoo in reaching an attendance goal of 420,000.

“This is a milestone for everyone,” said Allen Monroe, President and CEO of The Living Desert. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this incentive and are hopeful that this last minute promotion will help encourage our members and others to visit one more time over the next three days.”

The organization has already surpassed last year’s attendance number of 409,000, but hopes to shatter that record as the zoo celebrates four straight years of record attendance.

“We need just over 600 members and guests to visit by Friday, June 30 to meet this historic goal,” said Dawn Petrick, Director of Park Services and Guest Relations. “Our community is one-of-a-kind and we hope they continue to show their support of The Living Desert and help us make history!”