Firefighters Optimistic As Manzanita Fire Grows to 6,300 Acres, 26% Contained

Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.
Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.
Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges.
Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges.
The driver of the car thinks some kind of mechanical problem caused her car to seize up, and lose control.
She lives in Hemet and her son, the passenger, lives in Indio.
Bruised and shaken she shared what happened Monday on Highway 79 by Beaumont.
The driver of the car thinks some kind of mechanical problem caused her car to seize up, and lose control.
She lives in Hemet and her son, the passenger, lives in Indio.
Bruised and shaken she shared what happened Monday on Highway 79 by Beaumont.