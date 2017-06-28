Firefighters Optimistic As Manzanita Fire Grows to 6,300 Acres, 26% Contained

Firefighters were optimistic today about containing a large brush fire that has burned for two days and has threatened rural communities throughout the Banning Pass.

The blaze, dubbed the Manzanita Fire, had burned more than 6,300 acres as of this morning, and was 26 percent contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Story: Driver in Crash Describes Fire on Highway 79

The fire, sparked by a traffic crash south of Beaumont, was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the area of state Route 79 and Dump Road, near the Lamb Canyon landfill. An agency spokeswoman said a two-car crash triggered the wildfire. Two people suffered unspecified injuries in the collision. Communities in the path of the fire included Mount Edna, Poppet Flats, Silent Valley, Twin Pines and other lightly populated areas between Highland Home Road and state Route 243 in the Banning Pass. Evacuation warnings issued for those locations were lifted this morning.

Story: Mart Fire Erupts in San Bernardino County, Evacuations Ordered

According to Cal Fire, about 1,300 personnel were deployed on the fire lines, aided by multiple air tankers and water dropping helicopters, water tenders and bulldozers. Firefighters responded from the county, along with Beaumont, Corona, Hemet, Idyllwild, Murrieta, Riverside and San Bernardino County. Firefighters face another day of near-triple-digit temperatures, with the mercury expected to drop just a few degrees from Tuesday's inferno.

Story: Manzanita Fire Burns 5,800 Acres 20% Contained, Evacuations Ordered

The blaze also prompted a smoke advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District, warning that air quality could reach unhealthy levels in areas directly impacted by smoke, including most of the San Gorgonio Pass, San Jacinto and the Coachella Valley. The advisory was extended through Thursday morning.

Riverside County public health officials urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors with their windows closed and air conditioning on.