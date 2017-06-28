Driver in Crash Describes Fire on Highway 79

The driver of the car thinks some kind of mechanical problem caused her car to seize up, and lose control.

She lives in Hemet and her son, the passenger, lives in Indio.

Bruised and shaken she shared what happened Monday on Highway 79 by Beaumont.

"I kept trying to figure out what was wrong and I kept holding the steering wheel and veered over to the left and hit the center divider, and then careened back," said Marguerite Gilbert.

Mike Gilbert said he, "Put my hand across her chest to make her not hit the steering wheel, or hit the windshield."

The car carrying Marguerite and her son Mike fell down a ravine.

Good samaritans stopped to help as the fire began on the side of Highway 79.

"I said where's the fire and what caused it, and they said probably when the car started to go over, it might have sparked something in the street, and I just felt so bad, but I had to get out of there, they said the fire is spreading," said Marguerite.

Marguerite says their rescuers helped them escape the flames, "Your cars on fire, and then they had to start crying again. It was terrible, my car was just loaded with things in the back."

Marguerite lost memories in the fire.

Just last month she lost her husband, which is why she made her trip Monday.

"We had been at the cemetery, yesterday was our 68th wedding anniversary, and I wanted to be with my husband even though he just passed away last month."

Marguerite is grateful for her rescuers, "I want to thank those people so much for all their help."

Firefighters are making progress on the Manzanita Fire.

"Luckily no homes were hurt, so thank God for that."

Even though they suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital, they're going to be okay.

"My back and my neck and I'm still here, and thank God," said Mike.

"My son is okay, the dog is okay, and I'm okay. So that's all that matters," said Marguerite.