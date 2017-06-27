Huge Marijuana Growing Facility Proposed In Cathedral City

Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.

For years Cathedral City residents complained about a vacant lot they called an eye sore. the lot is located near the intersection of Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive.

For a time, a small hotel and driving range stood on the lot. After it was abandoned, the city tore it down.

"There's homeless people living in the trees over there and there piling up garbage and shopping carts and nobody does anything," said Cathedral City resident Harry Dillon.

But all of that could change very soon.

"We have a Canadian publicly traded company called Sunniva that is looking at Cathedral City to put in a world class, high-tech, medically grade cannabis cultivation center located in that particular 19 acres," said Chris Parman, communication manager for the city of Cathedral City.

The facility will encompass 500,000 square feet with 350,000 square feet used exclusively for marijuana cultivation. And Sunniva employing some pretty high tech glass to do it ...

"They're also using the latest technology from Denmark, which is the glass tile green house effect, so where a lot of facilities use grow lights to have cultivation, they're actually using natural sunlight."

In march representatives from Sunniva met with people who live in the R-V resort next door to discuss their plans. Some residents like the idea.

"The employment that they are going to bring to the surrounding areas. If you are willing to work, I think there's probably going to be one hundred to two hundred positions opening," said Sherry Mindel.

The city estimates the growing operation will generate about five million dollars in tax revenue annually. While many residents are in favor, some aren't totally sold on the idea.

"I'm a little concern if there might be a smell from the place coming over here because we're down wind. And if that's going to be a problem, that would be a problem," said Cathedral City resident Michael Hodgson.



