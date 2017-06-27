Mart Fire Erupts in San Bernardino County, Evacuations Ordered

Firefighters are working a wildland fire near Highland Avenue at Highway 330 adjacent to the cities of Highland and San Bernardino.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued mandatory evacuations East of Orchard Road, North of Highland Avenue and West of Church Street.



EVACUATION CENTER



Highland YMCA (opened @1815)

7793 Central Ave

Highland, CA 92346



ROAD CLOSURES



Highway 330 is closed from Interstate 210 to Live Oak Drive near Running Springs.



SMOKE IMPACTS



Arrowbear, Big Bear and Running Springs residents will see and smell smoke. Residents of the high desert (Victorville, Hesperia, and Apple Valley) will see the smoke column to the south.

COMMAND



The fire is being managed under unified command with San Bernardino County Fire, CALFIRE Mono Inyo San Bernardino Unit