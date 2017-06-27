Mart Fire Erupts in San Bernardino County, Evacuations Ordered - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

San Bernardino

Mart Fire Erupts in San Bernardino County, Evacuations Ordered

San Bernardino County, CA -

Firefighters are working a wildland fire near Highland Avenue at Highway 330 adjacent to the cities of Highland and San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued mandatory evacuations East of Orchard Road, North of Highland Avenue and West of Church Street. 

EVACUATION CENTER

Highland YMCA (opened @1815)
7793 Central Ave
Highland, CA 92346

ROAD CLOSURES 

Highway 330 is closed from Interstate 210 to Live Oak Drive near Running Springs.

SMOKE IMPACTS

Arrowbear, Big Bear and Running Springs residents will see and smell smoke. Residents of the high desert (Victorville, Hesperia, and Apple Valley) will see the smoke column to the south. 

COMMAND 

The fire is being managed under unified command with San Bernardino County Fire, CALFIRE Mono Inyo San Bernardino Unit

