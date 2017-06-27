Elevated Levels of Hydrogen Sulfide at Salton Sea Prompts Odor Advisory

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley and area's around the Manzanita Fire. This advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. SCAQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available. A brush fire, named the Manzanita Fire, is burning in Riverside County, south of Beaumont and Banning, north of the community of San Jacinto.
Fire remains 5000 acres and 10% contained. An update on acreage and containment will be posted later this morning after more accurate mapping is completed. Day assignment in plaved for ground and air resources.
Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges.
