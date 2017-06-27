Police Seek Public's Help Tracking Sexual Assault Suspect

Police are seeking the public's help in tracking down an approximately 50-year-old man who sexually assaulted a girl outside a church in Riverside.
The attack occurred about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a trash bin area outside the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 5900 Grand Ave.,
according to Riverside police.
Story: Vehicle Violation Leads to Illegal Weapons Arrest in Desert Hot Springs
``The investigation determined a juvenile female victim was pulled into an enclosed dumpster area by an unknown adult male suspect,'' police said. ``After a sexual assault occurred, the victim was able to get away from the suspect.''
Story: Man Who Allegedly Robbed Thousand Palms Business at Knifepoint Free on Bail
The suspect is Hispanic, with dark skin, a goatee and short, messy hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt with vertical grey stripes, and possibly had a tattoo on one of his arms. The victim helped investigators develop a sketch of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect was urged to contact Riverside police Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.