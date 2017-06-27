Man Assaults Girl Behind Riverside Church, Remains At Large

A man who sexually assaulted a girl behind a Riverside church remained at large today, and police circulated a sketch of the assailant in hopes that someone recognizes him and gets in touch with detectives.

The attack happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 5900 block of Grand Avenue, near Carlingford Avenue, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

Story: Vehicle Violation Leads to Illegal Weapons Arrest in Desert Hot Springs

A girl had just attended church services and was walking near the dumpster area when the suspect grabbed her and pulled her into the enclosure containing the trash receptacles, where he assaulted her, the officer said. Railsback said the girl -- whose name and age were withheld -- struggled to get away during the assault and finally broke free of the man, then ran for help.

Story: Man Who Allegedly Robbed Thousand Palms Business at Knifepoint Free on Bail

The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. He was described as a dark-skinned Hispanic man about 50 years old, with facial hair and what appeared to be a tattoo on one of his arms. He was wearing a black T-shirt with vertical gray stripes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945.