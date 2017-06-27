Smoke Advisory Issued by Air Quality Management District; Manzanita Fire Burns West of Valley

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley and area's around the Manzanita Fire.

This advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. SCAQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available.

A brush fire, named the Manzanita Fire, is burning in Riverside County, south of Beaumont and Banning, north of the community of San Jacinto. The burn area was estimated this evening to be 1200 acres with no containment. Winds are expected to be primarily from the west, with smoke moving into the San Jacinto Mountains and likely into the Coachella Valley at times. Air quality may reach Unhealthy levels in areas directly impacted by smoke.

Areas of direct smoke impacts and Unhealthy air quality will likely include:

Portions of the San Gorgonio Pass Area (Forecast Area 29);

Portions of the San Jacinto Area (Forecast Area 28); and

Portions of the Coachella Valley (Forecast Area 30).

In any area impacted by smoke: Everyone should avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion; people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children should remain indoors. Keep windows and doors closed or seek alternate shelter. Run your air conditioner if you have one and keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. Avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. To avoid worsening the health effects of smoke, don’t use indoor or outdoor wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces.

SCAQMD Advisory updates can be found at the following link: ftp://ftp.aqmd.gov/pub/globalist/Advisory.pdf

To subscribe to air quality alerts, advisories and forecasts by email, go to http://AirAlerts.org

To view current air quality conditions by region in an interactive map, see http://www3.aqmd.gov/webappl/gisaqi2/home.aspx

For more tips on avoiding health impacts from smoke, see SCAQMD Fire Safety Alert Factsheets at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/library/public-information/publications#factsheet

For a map of SCAQMD Forecast Areas, see

http://www.aqmd.gov/docs/default-source/default-document-library/map-of-monitoring-areas.pdf