San Bernardino National Forest Increases Fire Restrictions

The San Bernardino National Forest will increase the current seasonal fire restrictions effective Saturday, July 1, 2017. Hot, dry and windy conditions along with critically dry and receptive fuel types throughout the San Bernardino National Forest have prompted local fire mangers to implement additional fire restrictions.

The restrictions are designed to prevent accidental wildfires, these restrictions will affect additional recreation sites and become more restrictive in areas already in restrictions. The fire restrictions that are effective on all San Bernardino National Forest lands are as follows:

-Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within the areas listed in Exhibits A, B, and C.

-Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or in the areas listed in exhibits A, B, and C.

-Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above, however, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use a portable contained-gas or liquefied-petroleum stove or lantern with a fuel shut-off valve.

-Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame is prohibited.

-An approved spark arrester is required for all off-highway vehicles.

Story: Fire Near Beaumont Forces Closure of Highway

Fire Management Officer Jaime Gamboa said that everyone can play a role in keeping our community safe. “The community and all forest users can help in the prevention of fires by being careful when using your public lands and by remaining vigilant in reporting illegal and inappropriate behaviors within the forest and our community.”

The US Forest Service will be aggressively citing those who do not comply with the posted restrictions. Violation of these prohibitions is subject to punishment by a fine of not more than $10,000 or imprisonment for not more than six months or both, as Class B misdemeanors under federal law. Persons may also be responsible for resource damage, suppression costs and any injuries that occur if they are found liable for causing a wildfire.

Forest visitors are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” and call ahead to the local Ranger Station to check on location conditions and restrictions at the following offices:

San Bernardino National Forest Supervisor’s Office

602 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino

(909) 382-2600

Big Bear Discovery Center

41397 North Shore Drive / Highway 38, Fawnskin

(909) 382-2790

San Jacinto Ranger Station

54270 Pine Crest, Idyllwild

(909) 382-2922

Front Country Ranger Station

1209 Lytle Creek Road, Lytle Creek

(909) 382-2851

Mill Creek Visitor Center

34701 Mill Creek Road, Mentone

(909) 382-2881

Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center

51-500 Highway 74 Palm Desert

(760) 862-9984

About the U.S. Forest Service:

The mission of the U.S. Forest Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the

Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nations clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. The agency has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 80 percent of the 850 million forested acres within the U.S., of which 100 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.