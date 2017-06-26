Real Estate Boom's Dark Side

The real estate market is still booming in the valley.

"Sales have been up, we've been doing a great job this year, every month our sales have increased a little bit more," says Diana Bernardi, President of the Desert Association of Realtors.

According to the Desert Association of Realtors' sales statistics, sales were up almost 13% and home prices in the valley are up again too, just over 4% in May of this year compared to last year. The median price $375,000, a good thing if you're looking to sell your home. But local real estate experts say this boom is having a negative effect for some in the valley.

"We need entry level homes for people can come and work and live and be a part of a community," says Bernardi.

The annual income required to qualify for the median priced home is at least $80,000. Geoff McIntosh, President of the California Association of Realtors says part of the problem is lack of inventory, "We currently have a deficit of about one million homes, a million residences in California. This is pushing values up at a really significant rate and it's pricing people out of the market that need to be able to find housing.

He says this is also affecting the long term rental inventory. What's available is high. But impacting both home sales and rentals is a rather newer phenomenon: the vacation rental boom.

McIntosh says restrictions while controversial, may provide some relief, "Restrictions on the short term vacation rentals that some communities are adopting, it may provide longer term rental opportunities for people, now that's a real dicey issue because many people that bought property bought it with the intention of using it as short term vacation rental and clearly that pays significantly more money to the owner of the property."

He says if more housing isn't built locally soon this could have a major impact on the desert's economy, "We're going to have to provide housing for the workforce that does all of the stuff behind the scenes to make this the most incredible place to vacation and to live."

McIntosh says a lot of construction has to happen soon to make up for the lack of construction, especially affordable housing. He says California has been under-building 100,000 housing units a year for the last 10 years.