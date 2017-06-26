High Temperatures Giving Birds Heat Exhaustion

The desert's extreme temperatures not only affect us and pets, but our wildlife. Birds that are sent to the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center in Indio suffer from heat exhaustion.

"Fortunately for us we can go into air conditioning," said Linda York, the executive director of the Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center. "For the birds, they rain out of their nests, and it's right when they're having babies," she added.

Right now the wild bird center is completely inundated with babies.

"I think we have probably close to 250 to 300 birds right now," said York.

This time of year they typically only have 80 birds.

Darlene Bjork has been helping birds recover for seven years, and she says this summer's scorching temperatures are the worst.

"We give them electrolytes, sugar water and salt," said Bjork about how they treat dehydration.

Many young birds they receive are malnourished and sun beat because parents don't want to hunt for food in the heat.

"It's kind of like us we can tolerate that as long as we have air conditioning," said York.

Bjork admits taking care of birds is not the easiest job.

"Birds are very messy, very dirty and very dangerous...but that's part of the job and I don't care," Bjork said.

The Coachella Valley Wild Bird Center in Indio runs on a completely volunteer basis. They are asking for volunteers or donations.