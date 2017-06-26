Manzanita Fire Burns 5,800 Acres 20% Contained, Evacuations Ordered

The San Bernardino National Forest will increase the current seasonal fire restrictions effective Saturday, July 1, 2017. Hot, dry and windy conditions along with critically dry and receptive fuel types throughout the San Bernardino National Forest have prompted local fire mangers to implement additional fire restrictions. The restrictions are designed to prevent accidental wildfires, these restrictions will affect additional recreation sites and become more restr...

The San Bernardino National Forest will increase the current seasonal fire restrictions effective Saturday, July 1, 2017. Hot, dry and windy conditions along with critically dry and receptive fuel types throughout the San Bernardino National Forest have prompted local fire mangers to implement additional fire restrictions. The restrictions are designed to prevent accidental wildfires, these restrictions will affect additional recreation sites and become more restr...

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley and area's around the Manzanita Fire. This advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. SCAQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available. A brush fire, named the Manzanita Fire, is burning in Riverside County, south of Beaumont and Banning, north of the community of San Jacinto.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley and area's around the Manzanita Fire. This advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. SCAQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available. A brush fire, named the Manzanita Fire, is burning in Riverside County, south of Beaumont and Banning, north of the community of San Jacinto.

-UPDATE 10:30AM-

So far more than 5,800 acres have burned and 20% of the fire is contained while planes, helicopters, and ground crews have worked to drench the mountain side to prevent the fire from spreading and to put out the remaining fire.

The big concern is the smoke from the fire and where the wind will take that smoke. We've seen haze over the hills and into the valley which means poor air quality for Coachella Valley residents. It's good to use a mask or stay inside until that smoke passes as crews work to contain this fire.

Highway 79 was closed earlier due to the fire scorching both sides of the highway, but is back open to traffic.

A single vehicle crash at 3:05 PM yesterday ignited the fire. The driver, 83-year-old Margurtie Gilbert, says she may have had a flat tire on her white 2001 Lexus, that caused her to lose control of the car and go off the hill into the bushes and catch fire. Gilbert and the passenger, 50-year-old Michael Gilbert of Indio, got out of the car with minor injuries.

Evacuation warnings are still in place for Highland Home Road to Highway 243, including Poppet Flats and Silent Valley.

-UPDATE 6:30AM-

Fire remains 5000 acres and 10% contained. An update on acreage and containment will be posted later this morning after more accurate mapping is completed. Day assignment in place for ground and air resources.

-UPDATE 9:30PM-

No change in acreage. Fire remains 1200 acres and is now 10% contained. Highway 243 is open and Highway 79 (Lambs Canyon) remains closed. For updates on road conditions, visit the CHP website at www.chp.ca.gov. Evacuation warnings remain in place for Highland Home Road, east to Highway 243 including the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley. The next update will be tomorrow morning unless significant activity on the fire dictates otherwise.

-UPDATE 7:00PM-

EVACUATION WARNING ISSUED FOR HIGHLAND HOME ROAD EAST TO HIGHWAY 243, WHICH INCLUDES THE COMMUNITIES OF POPPET FLATS AND SILENT VALLEY.

The fire is now 1200 acres and 0% contained. The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of a traffic collision with fire. Two patients were transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries.

Related: Minute by Minute Updates from Cal Fire

VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS FOR: HIGHLAND HOME ROAD, DEATH VALLEY ROAD, LONGHORN ROAD AND SHIRLEON DRIVE.

-UPDATE 6:00PM-

The Manzanita Fire is now 500 acres and 0% contained. Lambs Canyon Road (Highway 79 N) remains closed in both directions). Over 300 firefighters continue to battle the Manzanita Fire by air and ground.

Story: San Bernardino National Forest Increases Fire Restrictions

-FIRST REPORT-

A brush fire erupted today along state Route 79 south of Beaumont, rapidly charring more than 100 acres and prompting the California Highway Patrol to close the highway, but no homes or other structures were immediately threatened.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of the 79 and Dump Road, near the Lamb Canyon landfill, according to the Riverside

County Fire Department. About 120 personnel were deployed on the fire lines, aided by six air tankers and three-water dropping helicopters.

The CHP shut down the four-lane highway between Gilman Springs Road to the south, near San Jacinto, and Interstate 10 to the north, causing a major traffic jam in both directions.

Flames were burning up hillsides on both sides of the highway in the sparsely populated area, according to reports from the scene. The fire was zero percent contained as of 4:00 PM, according to the fire department.