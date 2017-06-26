Manzanita Fire Burns 5,800 Acres 20% Contained, Evacuations Ordered

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory for the Coachella Valley and area's around the Manzanita Fire. This advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning. SCAQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available. A brush fire, named the Manzanita Fire, is burning in Riverside County, south of Beaumont and Banning, north of the community of San Jacinto.
The San Bernardino National Forest will increase the current seasonal fire restrictions effective Saturday, July 1, 2017. Hot, dry and windy conditions along with critically dry and receptive fuel types throughout the San Bernardino National Forest have prompted local fire mangers to implement additional fire restrictions. The restrictions are designed to prevent accidental wildfires, these restrictions will affect additional recreation sites and become more restr...
Fire remains 5000 acres and 10% contained. An update on acreage and containment will be posted later this morning after more accurate mapping is completed. Day assignment in plaved for ground and air resources.
A bicyclist died in a hospital today after crashing into a parked vehicle in La Quinta.
