Fire Near Beaumont Forces Closure of Route 79, Evacuations Ordered

The San Bernardino National Forest will increase the current seasonal fire restrictions effective Saturday, July 1, 2017. Hot, dry and windy conditions along with critically dry and receptive fuel types throughout the San Bernardino National Forest have prompted local fire mangers to implement additional fire restrictions.

-UPDATE 7:00PM-

EVACUATION WARNING ISSUED FOR HIGHLAND HOME ROAD EAST TO HIGHWAY 243, WHICH INCLUDES THE COMMUNITIES OF POPPET FLATS AND SILENT VALLEY.

The fire is now 1200 acres and 0% contained. The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of a traffic collision with fire. Two patients were transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS FOR: HIGHLAND HOME ROAD, DEATH VALLEY ROAD, LONGHORN ROAD AND SHIRLEON DRIVE.

-UPDATE 6:00PM-

The Manzanita Fire is now 500 acres and 0% contained. Lambs Canyon Road (Highway 79 N) remains closed in both directions). Over 300 firefighters continue to battle the Manzanita Fire by air and ground.

-FIRST REPORT-

A brush fire erupted today along state Route 79 south of Beaumont, rapidly charring more than 100 acres and prompting the California Highway Patrol to close the highway, but no homes or other structures were immediately threatened.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of the 79 and Dump Road, near the Lamb Canyon landfill, according to the Riverside

County Fire Department. About 120 personnel were deployed on the fire lines, aided by six air tankers and three-water dropping helicopters.

The CHP shut down the four-lane highway between Gilman Springs Road to the south, near San Jacinto, and Interstate 10 to the north, causing a major traffic jam in both directions.

Flames were burning up hillsides on both sides of the highway in the sparsely populated area, according to reports from the scene. The fire was zero percent contained as of 4:00 PM, according to the fire department.