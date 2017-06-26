Local Pastor Found Dead on La Quinta Hiking Trail - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Pastor Found Dead on La Quinta Hiking Trail

La Quinta, CA -

A man whose body was found over the weekend on a La Quinta hiking trail was a local pastor, according to his congregation.

While the county coroner has not publicly identified 71-year-old Frank Amado of Indio as the deceased hiker, his congregation, Potter's House in
Indio, did so in a social media post. The Potter's House will be holding a memorial service for Amado on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., at the church, 45300
Oasis St.

The body was found Saturday afternoon, after sheriff's deputies received a call regarding a missing hiker. According to sheriff's Deputy Armando
Munoz, foul play is not suspected.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but the hiker was found outdoors in a period in which temperatures soared above 120 degrees in parts of the Coachella Valley.

    Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later.  A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning. 

    Traffic is backed up on Highway 86 and Avenue 50 in Coachella after a big rig slammed into the back of a vehicle causing a three car accident around 2:00 PM.

  • Judge Makes Coachella Gang Injunction Permanent

    For years the Riverside County District Attorney's office has been trying to rid the county of street gangs through task force gang sweeps and injunctions. There are currently six gang injunctions in the county, five of them in the Coachella Valley.

