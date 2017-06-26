Local Pastor Found Dead on La Quinta Hiking Trail

A man whose body was found over the weekend on a La Quinta hiking trail was a local pastor, according to his congregation.

While the county coroner has not publicly identified 71-year-old Frank Amado of Indio as the deceased hiker, his congregation, Potter's House in

Indio, did so in a social media post. The Potter's House will be holding a memorial service for Amado on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., at the church, 45300

Oasis St.

The body was found Saturday afternoon, after sheriff's deputies received a call regarding a missing hiker. According to sheriff's Deputy Armando

Munoz, foul play is not suspected.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but the hiker was found outdoors in a period in which temperatures soared above 120 degrees in parts of the Coachella Valley.