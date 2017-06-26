Coroner's ID Bicyclist Killed After Crashing Into Parked Truck in La Quinta

Authorities today released the name of the bicyclist who died after crashing into a parked truck in La Quinta yesterday.

The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. on Avenida Bermudas, near Calle Chillon, said sheriff's Sgt. Chris Frederick.

The sergeant said the bicyclist was riding north on Avenida Bermudas when he crashed into a vehicle parked along the east curb of the roadway, north

of Calle Chillon.

81-year-old, Larry Lee Ortner of Indio, was taken to JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, where he died of his injuries, Frederick said.