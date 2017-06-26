Bicyclist Killed After Crashing Into Parked Car in La Quinta

Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
Traffic is backed up on Highway 86 and Avenue 50 in Coachella after a big rig slammed into the back of a vehicle causing a three car accident around 2:00 PM.
Traffic is backed up on Highway 86 and Avenue 50 in Coachella after a big rig slammed into the back of a vehicle causing a three car accident around 2:00 PM.
For years the Riverside County District Attorney's office has been trying to rid the county of street gangs through task force gang sweeps and injunctions. There are currently six gang injunctions in the county, five of them in the Coachella Valley.
For years the Riverside County District Attorney's office has been trying to rid the county of street gangs through task force gang sweeps and injunctions. There are currently six gang injunctions in the county, five of them in the Coachella Valley.