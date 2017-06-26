Bicyclist Killed After Crashing Into Parked Car in La Quinta - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta

Bicyclist Killed After Crashing Into Parked Car in La Quinta


La Quinta, CA -

A bicyclist died in a hospital today after crashing into a parked vehicle in La Quinta.

The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. on Avenida Bermudas, near Calle Chillon, said sheriff's Sgt. Chris Frederick.

The sergeant said the bicyclist was riding north on Avenida Bermudas when he crashed into a vehicle parked along the east curb of the roadway, north
of Calle Chillon.

He was taken to JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, where he died of his injuries, Frederick said. His name was being withheld pending notification of family members.

