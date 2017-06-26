California Highway Patrol Investigating Semi-truck Crash on I-10

California Highway Patrol says a semi-truck crashed into an abandoned car as it was driving down I-10 Westbound Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. just down from Highway 62.

Officers say that abandoned car was propelled into the interstate after the impact which led to another car hitting that abandoned car. No one was injured in the crash but the two vehicles and truck involved were damaged.

I-10 Westbound was closed for hours while crews cleaned up the crash. That section of the interstate is now open.