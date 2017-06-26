No Arrests in Friday Night DUI Checkpoint in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Drivers License checkpoint this past Friday off Dinah Shore Drive, resulting in zero DUI or drug impaired arrests. The checkpoint began at 9 p.m. and ended at 2 a.m. during which police officers screened 431 vehicles.

Out of those vehicles screened, nine drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or suspended/revoked. Mike Villegas with Palm Springs Police says the most recent checkpoint several weeks ago, resulted in three DUI arrests.

Over the past three years in Palm Springs, officers have investigated 233 DUI Crashes. Seven people died in those crashes and 148 others were injured.

"People get mistaken on DUI, just drinking and driving. It includes prescription drugs, it includes marijuana," said Villegas. "We do look for symptoms of people driving under the influence of drugs, prescription pills."

The Palm Springs Police Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

After a DUI-related crash, the driver charged in the accident can expect that DUI arrest to cost them thousands of dollars. Fines, court fees, DUI classes, license suspension and even medical bills could exceed more than $10,000.

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free a appetizers and more. The feature-packed app even has social media tie-ins and even a tab for the non-DD to call Uber, Lyft or Curb.