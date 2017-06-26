Vehicle Violation Leads to Illegal Weapons Arrest in Desert Hot Springs

On June 25, 2017 at approximately 9:09 AM, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers were conducting increased proactive patrols in the numbered streets north of Pierson Blvd due to recent incidents in the area.
Officers observed a vehicle code violation on an occupied car parked in the 66100 block of 2nd Street. Upon approaching the subject at the car, officers noticed he ducked into the vehicle.
Officers contacted the subject regarding the vehicle and a subsequent records check revealed he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers then conducted a search of his person and located a loaded pistol magazine. A further search of the vehicle revealed a loaded stolen handgun which appeared to have been dropped inside the car as officers approached.
Officers determined the magazine possessed by the subject was consistent with the gun in the car. Also located inside was a loaded sawed-off shotgun, body armor, ammunition, and an amount of suspected heroin.
The subject identified as Edwin Ortiz-Martinez (27) of Desert Hot Springs was arrested and later booked into the Riverside County Jail in Banning.
