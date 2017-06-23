Experts Warn About Drowning Outside The Pool

Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later.

A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.

"It's like, oh they seem to be okay, so we don't really pay as close attention and then some period afterwards then they have the affects from the fluid that was inhaled," Dr. Kawika Liu explained.

Dr. Liu said it doesn't have to be a lot of water that's inhaled to drown.

"Dry drowning itself isn't the water to the lungs, but the reaction to the vocal chords to the fluid getting in and getting inhaled," Liu said.

Simply playing rough in the water could lead to dry drowning.

"To prevent that [at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center] we make sure that with roughhousing and kids pushing each other that no one is pulling each other under the water, and they aren't roughhousing where that water can be inhaled," David Keyes from the Palm Desert Aquatic Center said.

But the symptoms aren't always so easy to spot.

"It could just be really tired or not as active. It's really important to be aware of your child and how he or she is acting especially if they are exposed to a traumatic event like a near drowning," Liu added.

Keyes said its important to play lifeguard even at home.

"If everyone is having a BBQ or drinking make sure there's someone always watching the pool," Keyes said.

The best thing you can do is to always be alert.

"Anyone's eyes on the water is helpful. With or without training," Keyes added.