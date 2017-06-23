Woman Sentenced in Disability Fraud Case Totaling Nearly $500,000 in Loss

A Corona woman has been sentenced to state prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling nearly $500,000 in a disability fraud case.

Shyamali Ginadari Perera, 62, pled guilty to the court in April to 57 felony counts and admitted the aggravated white-collar crime enhancement. A plea to the court means a defendant enters guilty pleas to all counts and admits all enhancements on the criminal complaint and it does not involve a plea agreement with the DA’s Office.

On June 22, 2017, Perera was sentenced by Judge Helios Hernandez to two years in state prison and ordered to pay restitution of $461,061 to the victim, The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

In August 2008, the defendant purchased a long-term disability insurance policy from the company and, in January 2009, she filed a disability claim with Northwestern Mutual. Perera claimed, because of a disability from a vehicle accident, she was unable to bathe, dress herself, eat, or use the restroom without assistance. Perera submitted weekly timesheets to Northwestern Mutual from an independent provider listing a fulltime caretaker.

Over the period from March 2009 and August 2013, Northwestern Mutual paid Perera a total of $461,061.

After an investigation started, surveillance was conducted on Perera and she was seen watering her lawn, walking her dog, driving, shopping, and going up stairs. The case, RIF1602357, was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Erika Mulhere of the DA’s Insurance Fraud Team.