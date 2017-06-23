Bighorn Cares Now Accepting Grant Applications from Coachella Valley Non-Profits

Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.
An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
A California freeway looks more like bumper cars but a lot more dangerous. A motorcyclist and a driver banging around the freeway in Santa Clarita, CA all captured on camera. But,was it road rage or self defense? Either way, innocent drivers are caught in the crosshairs.
