Bighorn Cares Now Accepting Grant Applications from Coachella Va - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Bighorn Cares Now Accepting Grant Applications from Coachella Valley Non-Profits

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

Bighorn Golf Club Charities is giving away thousands of dollars in grants. If you want a show at getting some of it, all you have to do is go to their website and apply.

The charity has been doing this for about four years now, to fund projects that benefit under served communities in the Coachella Valley. These programs include educations outreach, afterschool services, and even shelter relief for the homeless.

The charities managers told us they were just looking to give everybody in the valley a helping hand. They understand money doesn't grow on trees, which is why they are looking to give cash to those in need.

Bighorn Charities is expecting to give away at least $200,000 this time around. Since it's inception back in 2006, they have given away over $100,000,000 in local funding to benefit wellness projects, education, and even the arts.

Anyone who has a non-profit status or is tax exempt is eligible to apply: https://www.bighorngolf.com/bighorncares

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Donation of Victim in Tragic Accident Gives Life to Others

    Donation of Victim in Tragic Accident Gives Life to Others

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:34:26 GMT

    Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.

    Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.

  • Calexico

    Border Patrol Agent Assaulted in Calexico

    Border Patrol Agent Assaulted in Calexico

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-06-23 21:31:59 GMT

    An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon. 

    An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon. 

  • Motorcycle Road Rage Incident Caught On Camera

    Motorcycle Road Rage Incident Caught On Camera

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:58:00 GMT

    A California freeway looks more like bumper cars but a lot more dangerous. A motorcyclist and a driver banging around the freeway in Santa Clarita, CA all captured on camera. But,was it road rage or self defense? Either way, innocent drivers are caught in the crosshairs. 

    A California freeway looks more like bumper cars but a lot more dangerous. A motorcyclist and a driver banging around the freeway in Santa Clarita, CA all captured on camera. But,was it road rage or self defense? Either way, innocent drivers are caught in the crosshairs. 

Powered by Frankly