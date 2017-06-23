SNIP Bus Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic Needs Your Help

Thousands of stray animals roam the Coachella Valley each day but three local organizations are teaming up to work towards a solution to the growing problem. The Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Animal Action League and the SNIP Bus (Spay, Neuter, Imperative Project) mobile spay and neuter clinic are working together to stop the suffering and death of unwanted animals across the valley.
The “Fix a Friend” clinic, a combined effort of all three organizations, will take place on July 19 at Palm Springs Animal Shelter, where the SNIP Bus will be parked to offer low-cost ($25) spay/neuter procedures to valley residents. The SNIP Bus alone has fixed over 3,200 animals in the last year and wants to bring to light how many unwanted animals are being born due to a lack of proactive spay/neutering of animals.
The SNIP Bus has over 800 local individuals on a wait-list and needs YOUR HELP! In light of the uptake of stray animal bite incidents and the growing homeless animal population, they are hopeful you will help spread the word in order to create a “No Kill Coachella Valley!
