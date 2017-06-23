Border Patrol Agent Assaulted in Calexico

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m., when agents observed three men scale over the international boundary fence and cross illegally into the United States from Mexico.

A Border Patrol agent responded to the area and attempted to apprehend the men. The men became resistive and the agent was kicked several times in the face by one of the men.

Other agents in the area responded and subdued the men. The men, who were illegally in the country were arrested. The agent was treated for his injuries and taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

“There will be legal consequences anytime a person assaults or attempts to assault a Border Patrol agent,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. The illegal immigrant will face prosecution for assault against a federal agent.