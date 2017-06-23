Man Charged with Fatally Assaulting 4-Year-Old Hemet Boy

A Hemet man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year- old son was charged today with assault on a child resulting in death.

Derwin Keith Vining, 27, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the death of Aamar Wade Burleson two days earlier. Vining, held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility, is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the nearby Banning Justice Center.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust, Aamar suffered undisclosed injuries at his home in the 500 block of Mobley Lane, near Buena Vista Street,

shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics were called to the residence and found the boy unconscious and in grave condition, according to Pust. The victim was transported to Hemet Valley Medical Center, where he died at 2:55 p.m., according to the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

Detectives questioned Vining and other witnesses, culminating in the defendant's arrest. According to court records, Vining has another felony case pending from last August for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun into a prohibited area.

He was free on his own recognizance at the time of the alleged deadly assault on his girlfriend's son, records show.