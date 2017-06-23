Man Accused of Fatally Assaulting Hemet Boy to Stand Trial

A Hemet man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son must stand trial for assault on a child resulting in death, a judge ruled Friday.

Derwin Keith Vining, 28, was arrested in June following a Hemet police investigation into the death of Aamar Wade Burleson.

At the end of a preliminary hearing Friday at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Prevost found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial on the single felony count.

Prevost scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for Feb. 23. Vining is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

According to Hemet Police Lt. Eddie Pust, Aamar suffered undisclosed traumatic injuries at his home in the 500 block of Mobley Lane, near Buena Vista Street, shortly after 1 p.m. on June 19. Paramedics were called to the residence and found the boy unconscious and in grave condition, according to

Pust. The victim was taken to Hemet Valley Medical Center, where he died less than two hours later.

Detectives questioned Vining and other witnesses, culminating in the defendant's arrest.

According to court records, Vining has another felony case pending from August 2016 for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun without a permit. He

was free on his own recognizance at the time of the alleged deadly assault on his girlfriend's son, records show.

The gun case is unresolved and will likely be folded into the assault case by the District Attorney's Office.