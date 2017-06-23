Man Accused of Fatally Assaulting 4-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty

A Hemet man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son pleaded not guilty today to assault on a child resulting in death.

Derwin Keith Vining, 27, was arrested on June 21 following an investigation into the death of Aamar Wade Burleson two days earlier.

Vining was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Mark Johnson, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for July 21 at the Banning Justice Center and left the defendant's bail set at $1 million. Vining is being held at the nearby Smith Correctional Facility.

According to Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust, Aamar suffered undisclosed injuries at his home in the 500 block of Mobley Lane, near Buena Vista Street, shortly after 1 p.m. on June 19. Paramedics were called to the residence and found the boy unconscious and in grave condition, according to Pust.

The victim was transported to Hemet Valley Medical Center, where he died at 2:55 p.m., according to the Riverside County Coroner's Office. Detectives questioned Vining and other witnesses, culminating in the defendant's arrest.

According to court records, Vining has another felony case pending from last August for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun without a permit. He was free on his own recognizance at the time of the alleged deadly assault on his girlfriend's son, records show.