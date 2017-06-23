Man Who Allegedly Robbed Thousand Palms Business at Knifepoint Free on Bail

A man who allegedly robbed a Thousand Palms business at knifepoint was free on bail today, jail records show.

Joshua Muir, 27, of Indio allegedly entered a business in the 32900 block of Monterey Avenue with a knife on Tuesday and demanded money.

He allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, but was arrested the following day on Ozark Drive in Indio, according to sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy White.

Jail records show that Muir posted $30,000 bail Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court in August.