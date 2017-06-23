Two Car Collision in La Quinta Leads to DUI Arrest

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:18 pm, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 54 at the intersection of Jefferson Street.

Officers determined that the driver of a Nissan was traveling westbound on Avenue 54, failed to stop for a stop sign, and collided with a Honda traveling southbound on Jefferson Street. Both drivers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

55 -year-old La Quinta resident Susan Mccamy was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail, located in the city of Indio, for driving under the influence.

The La Quinta Police Department urges all drivers not to operate a motorized vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. To report suspected impaired drivers, please call 911.