World's Ugliest Dog Contest awards underdogs' inner beauty

By LINDA WANG

Associated Press

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) - The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California.

Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show" during Friday's events in Petaluma. It's intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family.

A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds in last year's competition and waddled away with $1,500.

Contest rules prevent owners from intentionally altering their animals to enhance appearance for the purpose of the contest. These pooches are celebrated for their natural ugliness.

Organizers say the contest has been held in Petaluma for more than 50 years and is in its 29th year at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.