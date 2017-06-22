Homeless Center Location Causing Controversy

Construction is in full swing at the old Burger King on Indian Canyon. It's about to be reborn as a Castanedas Restaurant, the owners hope to open in mid July but says despite investing over $300,000 on the transformation they've been facing a lot of vandalism problems caused by the homeless including windows being broken seven times.

"When they break in they go to the restroom there's no water because we shut the water off, and they you can imagine, I don't want to tell you but if you see the restrooms they're disgusting, my employees they don't want to work in there," says Jesse the construction manager adding that each day the construction crew is forced to clean up the mess left behind from squatters.

So when they heard the Palm Springs City Council okayed Well in the Desert's homeless service center behind their restaurant they feared the worst.

"Terrible, terrible, there will be no business here, watch it, trust me, I know," says Jesse.

Mayor Robert Moon was one of two Palm Springs City Council Members who voted against the two year permit for the facility in the heart of Downtown Palm Springs, a place they've been pouring funds to revitalize for years. He says he's been a supporter of the non profit for years but this is not the right location for it and Moon he doesn't think the center will stop at a few offices in the building, "I know what the plans are, the plans are to expand into that additional space and build that entire complex into a homeless facility and that will be very, very difficult for this part of town."

But Troy Barker who is homeless is sick of something too: people making judgments about people like him. He says it's not the homeless who need help, "They're not trying to help create the great heaven that our Lord wants, and those people are obviously not going to go where I go when I die."