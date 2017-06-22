Moving Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall Comes To Desert Hot Springs

The moving Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall was set up in Desert Hot Springs this morning. There are nearly 60,000 names on the wall, which represents those who died in the war.

"I thought I was going to die right there in Vietnam," said veteran Edward G. Johnson.

Johnson walked mine sweep security in Vietnam, and still has hard time reliving those war-torn days.

"Sergeant comes up to me and says, 'let's go pick his body parts up,'" he said remember the days when minefields took the lives of his comrades.

Johnson was 19-years-old when he enlisted.

"I went from high school to Vietnam in combat. I had no play time and then when I got home it was hospitals," he said about his childhood.

Bill Hawkins said serving was important because he helped rescue 3,000 refugees during the fall of Saigon.

"It was sad. It was really sad. They actually had nothing but what the clothes was on their back," Hawkins said.

For Johnson and Hawkins, the wall brings closure.

"This wall means a lot to me. I don't know people on it because when I got hit I was knocked out. But everybody on this wall is my brother and sister that served in Vietnam," Johnson said.

Johnson wants people to know how much Vietnam veterans still deal with.

"People say, but you don't have any scars... the scars are embedded in my brain," he said.