Motorcycle Road Rage Incident Caught On Camera

A California freeway looks more like bumper cars but a lot more dangerous. A motorcyclist and a driver banging around the freeway in Santa Clarita, CA all captured on camera. But,was it road rage or self defense? Either way, innocent drivers are caught in the crosshairs.

The crash happened Wednesday on the 14 freeway. The motorcycle rider took off after it all went down leaving police looking for answers.

Avid motorcycle riders say incidents like this happen all the time.

"I have seen things like that in the past. Again, you go back to guys with to big of an attitude. Think they're bad ass, excuse my language, you know trying to get even with some poor soul in a car that may even have kids in the car," said Joseph Boniface, owner of Engine Joe's Custom Cycles.

Boniface has been riding motorcycles for the last fifty years and when you ride that long you learn a thing or two.

What he should have done was just let the bike go by, get his drivers license number, report it to the CHP and let them take care of it from there. Trying to run a guy over, if he had knocked that biker off the bike and killed him, guy in the car would be going to jail," said Boniface.

For those who find themselves in a similar situation, experts like Boniface say just take a deep breath.

"People are going to cut you off, whether it's intentional or unintentional, yeah it makes you angry, yeah it makes you want to rip the back bumper off their car, jerk the driver out of the car and teach them a lesson, but it doesn't get you any better. It doesn't do any good," Boniface said.

CHP is still looking for the motorcyclist in this video. The person in the Nissan is cooperating with officials. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

As it stands now, the motorcyclist is facing hit and run charges and property damage for kicking the car. If the driver of the Nissan is found to have intentionally swerved to hit the rider, that person will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

