Pup Pulled From Blazing Hot Car Back With Owner

A 2-month-old puppy rescued from a boiling hot car in downtown Riverside was back today with her owner, who was issued a citation but won't face animal cruelty charges, according to a Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman.

John Welsh of Animal Services told City News Service that the black-and-white pit bull mix was retrieved from the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley late Wednesday afternoon.

The puppy, Misty, was treated by veterinary staff for heat exposure before being released to the owner, identified only as a Riverside man. He was issued a $100 administrative citation for the act of neglect -- and required to pay another $150 for the puppy's care -- but no animal cruelty charges will be sought, according to Welsh.

Story: Pup Rescued From Blazing Hot Car in Riverside

The pup was spotted about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a sedan parked near the intersection of Lemon and 12th streets. He said animal control officers were alerted and arrived within 10 minutes. Because the windows were cracked open, they were able to unlock the door without breaking the window glass.

The interior temperature had reached 133 degrees by the time the canine was rescued, according to Welsh, who said the dog had been in the car for at least 30 minutes. ``It does not take long for a dog to expire in a hot vehicle,'' Welsh said. ``This could have been a lot worse.''

Story: Donation of Victim in Tragic Accident Gives Life to Others

Representatives from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals voiced concern over what happened, releasing a statement Thursday underscoring that,

so far in 2017, 22 canines have perished after being left in hot cars throughout the United States.

``On a 78-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to between 100 and 120 degrees in just minutes, and on a 90-degree day, interior

temperatures can reach as high as 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes,'' according to PETA. ``If you see a dog showing any symptoms of heatstroke -- including restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy and lack of appetite or coordination -- get the animal into the shade immediately.''

According to the organization, there are vests, bed mats and other means of keeping pets cool during excessively hot days. More information is available on the PETA website: www.peta.org.