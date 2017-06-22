Stanford University to allow support animals in dorms

A Coachella Valley Unified School District board member is facing perjury charges for allegedly lying on candidate nomination forms in order to aid his election chances.
A Coachella Valley Unified School District board member is facing perjury charges for allegedly lying on candidate nomination forms in order to aid his election chances.
Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.
Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.
A toddler is hospitalized today after nearly drowning in Palm Desert, authorities said.
A toddler is hospitalized today after nearly drowning in Palm Desert, authorities said.