Three Car Collision in Coachella Sends One to Hospital

Traffic is backed up on Highway 86 and Avenue 50 in Coachella after a big rig slammed into the back of a vehicle causing a three car accident around 2:00 PM.

The driver of the big rig rear ended a blue sedan, which then slammed into the back of a plumbing truck. The trailer jackknifed across lane creating a clog in traffic. The driver in the blue sedan was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Stay tuned with KMIR for more information as it becomes available.