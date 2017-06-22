Alleged Cathedral City Marijuana Dispensary Robber Misses Arraignment, In Custody for New Offenses

A San Bernardino man, who was released on bail after he allegedly robbed a Cathedral City medical marijuana dispensary at gunpoint in late April, missed his arraignment today because he's in custody outside of the county for new alleged offenses.

Travion Riddick, 24, faces three counts of robbery and firearm allegations stemming from the alleged April 26 heist at No Wait Meds, 68860 Ramon Road. Riddick was released on $30,000 bail, but was taken into custody May 31 in San Bernardino on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, San Bernardino County jail records show. He's being held without bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini issued a bench warrant Thursday morning for Riddick and raised his bail to $750,000. Riddick and an unidentified man who remains at large allegedly entered the dispensary about 7 p.m., demanded money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and ``marijuana products,'' Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna previously said. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects fled in a gray older model four-door vehicle that was found at Riddick's home when he was arrested the following day, according to Luna. He alleged that ``evidence used in the armed robbery'' was found inside the vehicle.

Police are still searching for Riddick's alleged accomplice, as well as the gun used in the robbery. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the second suspect was urged to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.