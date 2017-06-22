Indio Man Dies in Hospital Days After Rollover Freeway Crash

Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.

Eduardo Rafael Ruano, 20, died at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to the coroner's office.

Story: Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Palm Springs In Serious Condition

Ruano's 2015 Chevrolet Camaro overturned on the westbound I-10, west of Golf Center Parkway in Indio, about 11:30 p.m. Friday after veering onto the right shoulder and tumbling down an embankment, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, Radford said.

Story: Motorcyclist Injured in Palm Springs Crash

The CHP was still investigating the crash, and it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.