Donation of Victim in Tragic Accident Gives Life to Others

Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.

Eduardo "Eddie" Rafael Ruano, 20, died at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to the coroner's office.

According to the mother of Ruano, he "died" on June 18th from complications with head trauma caused in the accident but, he was kept in a "living state" until the 21st so doctors could harvest his organs. His organs were donated to four people.

Ruano's 2015 Chevrolet Camaro overturned on the westbound I-10, west of Golf Center Parkway in Indio, about 11:30 p.m. Friday after his tires locked up causing him to veer onto the right shoulder and tumble down an embankment, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, Radford said.

The CHP was still investigating the crash, and the mother says there were no drugs or alcohol in his system. A memorial ride will be held tonight at 7:30 PM to honor his life.