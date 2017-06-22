Expedia.com Names Palm Springs an Exciting LGBTQ-Friendly City

Palm Springs has been included in Expedia.com’s viewfinderTM Travel Blog list of “15 Exciting LGBTQ-Friendly Cities Around the World”.

Cities were chosen for their history of activism, protection laws, LGBTQ-friendly establishments, districts, and business practices, and their ability to throw a rocking good (and open) party, so it’s no surprise Palm Springs is listed at the top of this remarkable list.

Here’s what Expedia viewfinder Travel Blog had to say about Palm Springs: “Palm Springs is not the most populous city on our list, but that gives it double points in our book. In some big cities, gay culture sticks to specific neighborhoods and enclaves, but in this city, LGBTQ is the culture.

According to the last census, Palm Springs has 115 gay couples per 1,000 households (the third highest rate in the U.S.), and that’s just the domesticated tip of the iceberg.”

The description also include Palm Springs’ potential to party, which is a collection of epic pool parties and headlining entertainment like Club Skirts presents The Dinah, Jeffrey Sanker’s The White Party and the killer Halloween party on Arenas.

“This recognition from Expedia is just more proof that Palm Springs and our distinguished LGBTQ community continues to invite visitors in from around the world looking for year-round sunshine,” said Mary Jo Ginther, Director of Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism. “With more gay resorts than anywhere else, we’re honored to be considered a top destination for LGBTQ travelers.”

Notably, Expedia points out the City of Palm Springs’ efforts within the community to create an equal and safe space for all visitors and residents which is reflected by the great work of the Transgender Community Coalition and the 100/100 score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.

Palm Springs has the largest collection of gay and lesbian resorts in the United States with 18 LGBTQ-Friendly owned and/or operated resorts and guesthouses, many of which are clothing-optional. For travel information and hot deals, go to www.VisitGayPalmSprings.com or Facebook.com/VisitGayPalmSprings.