Toddler in Serious Condition after Near Drowning in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, CA -

A toddler is hospitalized today after nearly drowning in Palm Desert, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 44000 block of San Jose Avenue, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire
Department.

The child was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Cabral said.

