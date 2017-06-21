AC Service Companies Rally To Meet Demand During Heat Wave

When it's more than 115 degrees in the desert, there's a sight for sore eyes. The AC repair man knocking on your door. With record heat in the Coachella Valley, air conditioning service companies are working overtime.

"We get plenty of calls. We try to keep up with all the calls that we get. It's a very busy season for us," said General air conditioning and Plumbing repair technician Timothy Scott Done.

Today KMIR News tagged along with a technician from General Air Conditioning and Plumbing. As you can imagine they are extremely busy.

Calls are coming in from all over the desert. But they are doing their best to keep up with the demand for services.

"If your air conditioner is not working up to par, you'll know it in these temperatures. And That's what we do. We go in and get them running tip top," said Done.

Wait times for service varies. If you only have one air conditioning system and you're having issues with it they will come out the same day. Those with multiple air conditioners could have to wait a day or two for service since they still have at least one working system.

General also puts a priority on visiting homes with elderly people and small children. One man who recently had his air conditioning serviced says it was almost impossible to cope with being without AC.

"It's damn hot. I mean it's miserable basically," said Bruce Hauser. "We were fortunate that the AC didn't get above basically eighty-nine, ninety. Which for my wife is pretty hot. So we had fans in the rooms, and basically all the lights out and all the drapes closed. We're doing everything we can do. I went outside, we got a tile roof, so I went outside basically and wet down the roof, which I think helped out a bit."

Without air conditioning, there is only so much you can do to stay cool.

